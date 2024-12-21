A Quick Response Squad of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard, CPG, has been established to prevent criminal elements from carrying out their nefarious activities.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Internal Affairs, Mr Joseph Har who stated this while interacting with newsmen at Government House, said the personnel would be deployed to all council wards across the state.

He added that the Civil Protection Guard was created following the repeal of the law establishing livestock and community Volunteer Guard, arguing that the personnel of these groups were profiled by the police and Nigerian army before engaging them.

The Special Adviser on Security and Internal Affairs explained that the CPG would work in collaboration with the conventional security agencies in the state to maintain law and order.