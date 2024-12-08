Syria’s Deposed President Bashar al Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow according to the Russian Government.

The Russian government also confirms that Mr Al-Assad and his family have been granted asylum.

Russia in its iteration as the Soviet Union and Russia under Boris Yeltsin and currently under Vladimir Putin has been a staunch ally of the Syrian government under the rule of the Al-Assad family.

Bashar Al-Assad had succeeded his father Hafez Al-Assad in the year 2000 after his death from a heart attack.

The older Al-Assad had ruled Syria from 1971 until his death in 2000, he was succeeded by his son Bashar Al-Assad who has now been overthrown following the uprising started by his brutal response to protests precipitated by the Arab spring which started in Tunisia in 2010.