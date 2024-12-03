Bandits on Sunday planted an explosive device along the troubled Dansad – Gusau road.

The device was planted at Mai Gamme bridge ahead of a planned attack by the bandits on the residents of Ungwan Galadima, a village near Dansadu community

The explosive killed a driver of a Hummer II bus, destroyed the vehicle and the bridge

The aim, according to our source was to prevent residents of Dansadu and surrounding communities from rendering assistance residents of Ungwan Galadima who were the target.

After four hours of gun duel between the bandits and local vigilantes with the support of other residents, the locals over powered the bandits and kill two while six riffles belonging to the terrorists were recovered

Ungwan Galadima is a community around Dansadu area in Maru Local Government area of Zamfara state.

Maru is one of the largest Local Government in Nigeria and one with the highest number of bandit camps after Tsafe, Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Councils in the state

Communities around the axis have continued to suffer the brunt of banditry for nearly two decades.

