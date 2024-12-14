At least three people have died and dozens were injured after an explosive was thrown into a crowd at a music festival in Thailand.

Thai police said two suspects were in custody on Saturday.

According to the Association of Umphang Rescue Groups, an explosive device was hurled into a crowd during an outdoor performance at an annual festival in the town of Umphang, in Tak province, which borders Myanmar, shortly before midnight Friday.

Police said at least 48 people had been injured and that charges against the suspects had not yet been pressed because the investigation was continuing.

Thanathip Sawangsang, a spokesperson for the defence ministry, said local police reported there had been a fight between rival groups of men before the explosion and that there was no wider security threat.

The evidence showed that the explosive device was a homemade bomb, he said.

Tak province has a heavy military presence in its border areas, including in Umphang.

The prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, expressed her condolences to the victims and their families.

The government’s spokesperson, Jirayu Houngsap, said the prime minister had ordered security personnel and relevant agencies in the area to investigate and help those who had been affected.

