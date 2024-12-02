No fewer than 10,000 patients suffering from various life threatening infections in the Southern Senatorial District of Adamawa state have been treated free of cost at a three day medical outreach in Numan General Hospital.

The medical outreach was organised by the senator representing Adamawa southern senatorial district for members of his constituency.

The vulnerable group in nine local governments areas which makes up the southern senatorial zone of Adamawa state have been treated for free, courtesy of a medical outreach.

Advertisement

The initiative is on the instance of senator Binos Yaroe who reinstated his commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare for his constituents

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion the Medical team lead by Dr. Michael Misauno Aidima, says the initial target was six thousand patients, but ended up meeting the health need of ten thousand persons.

Addressing pressmen shortly after going round the wards, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, emphasised that the outreach is part of his commitment to his people

Critical health concerns identified during the outreach included peptic ulcer disease, malaria and pelvic inflammatory diseases.

The outreach demonstrated Senator Binos’ commitment and determination to addressing the health needs of vulnerable persons

Advertisement

No fewer than 10,000 patients suffering from various life threatening infections in the Southern Senatorial District of Adamawa state have been treated free of cost at a three day medical outreach in Numan General Hospital.

The medical outreach was organised by the senator representing Adamawa southern senatorial district for members of his constituency.

The vulnerable group in nine local governments areas which makes up the southern senatorial zone of Adamawa state have been treated for free, courtesy of a medical outreach.

Advertisement

The initiative is on the instance of senator Binos Yaroe who reinstated his commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare for his constituents

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion the Medical team lead by Dr. Michael Misauno Aidima, says the initial target was six thousand patients, but ended up meeting the health need of ten thousand persons.

Addressing pressmen shortly after going round the wards, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, emphasised that the outreach is part of his commitment to his people

Critical health concerns identified during the outreach included peptic ulcer disease, malaria and pelvic inflammatory diseases.

The outreach demonstrated Senator Binos’ commitment and determination to addressing the health needs of vulnerable persons

Advertisement

No fewer than 10,000 patients suffering from various life threatening infections in the Southern Senatorial District of Adamawa state have been treated free of cost at a three day medical outreach in Numan General Hospital.

The medical outreach was organised by the senator representing Adamawa southern senatorial district for members of his constituency.

The vulnerable group in nine local governments areas which makes up the southern senatorial zone of Adamawa state have been treated for free, courtesy of a medical outreach.

Advertisement

The initiative is on the instance of senator Binos Yaroe who reinstated his commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare for his constituents

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion the Medical team lead by Dr. Michael Misauno Aidima, says the initial target was six thousand patients, but ended up meeting the health need of ten thousand persons.

Addressing pressmen shortly after going round the wards, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, emphasised that the outreach is part of his commitment to his people

Critical health concerns identified during the outreach included peptic ulcer disease, malaria and pelvic inflammatory diseases.

The outreach demonstrated Senator Binos’ commitment and determination to addressing the health needs of vulnerable persons

Advertisement

No fewer than 10,000 patients suffering from various life threatening infections in the Southern Senatorial District of Adamawa state have been treated free of cost at a three day medical outreach in Numan General Hospital.

The medical outreach was organised by the senator representing Adamawa southern senatorial district for members of his constituency.

The vulnerable group in nine local governments areas which makes up the southern senatorial zone of Adamawa state have been treated for free, courtesy of a medical outreach.

Advertisement

The initiative is on the instance of senator Binos Yaroe who reinstated his commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare for his constituents

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion the Medical team lead by Dr. Michael Misauno Aidima, says the initial target was six thousand patients, but ended up meeting the health need of ten thousand persons.

Addressing pressmen shortly after going round the wards, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, emphasised that the outreach is part of his commitment to his people

Critical health concerns identified during the outreach included peptic ulcer disease, malaria and pelvic inflammatory diseases.

The outreach demonstrated Senator Binos’ commitment and determination to addressing the health needs of vulnerable persons

Advertisement

No fewer than 10,000 patients suffering from various life threatening infections in the Southern Senatorial District of Adamawa state have been treated free of cost at a three day medical outreach in Numan General Hospital.

The medical outreach was organised by the senator representing Adamawa southern senatorial district for members of his constituency.

The vulnerable group in nine local governments areas which makes up the southern senatorial zone of Adamawa state have been treated for free, courtesy of a medical outreach.

Advertisement

The initiative is on the instance of senator Binos Yaroe who reinstated his commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare for his constituents

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion the Medical team lead by Dr. Michael Misauno Aidima, says the initial target was six thousand patients, but ended up meeting the health need of ten thousand persons.

Addressing pressmen shortly after going round the wards, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, emphasised that the outreach is part of his commitment to his people

Critical health concerns identified during the outreach included peptic ulcer disease, malaria and pelvic inflammatory diseases.

The outreach demonstrated Senator Binos’ commitment and determination to addressing the health needs of vulnerable persons

Advertisement

No fewer than 10,000 patients suffering from various life threatening infections in the Southern Senatorial District of Adamawa state have been treated free of cost at a three day medical outreach in Numan General Hospital.

The medical outreach was organised by the senator representing Adamawa southern senatorial district for members of his constituency.

The vulnerable group in nine local governments areas which makes up the southern senatorial zone of Adamawa state have been treated for free, courtesy of a medical outreach.

Advertisement

The initiative is on the instance of senator Binos Yaroe who reinstated his commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare for his constituents

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion the Medical team lead by Dr. Michael Misauno Aidima, says the initial target was six thousand patients, but ended up meeting the health need of ten thousand persons.

Addressing pressmen shortly after going round the wards, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, emphasised that the outreach is part of his commitment to his people

Critical health concerns identified during the outreach included peptic ulcer disease, malaria and pelvic inflammatory diseases.

The outreach demonstrated Senator Binos’ commitment and determination to addressing the health needs of vulnerable persons

Advertisement

No fewer than 10,000 patients suffering from various life threatening infections in the Southern Senatorial District of Adamawa state have been treated free of cost at a three day medical outreach in Numan General Hospital.

The medical outreach was organised by the senator representing Adamawa southern senatorial district for members of his constituency.

The vulnerable group in nine local governments areas which makes up the southern senatorial zone of Adamawa state have been treated for free, courtesy of a medical outreach.

Advertisement

The initiative is on the instance of senator Binos Yaroe who reinstated his commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare for his constituents

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion the Medical team lead by Dr. Michael Misauno Aidima, says the initial target was six thousand patients, but ended up meeting the health need of ten thousand persons.

Addressing pressmen shortly after going round the wards, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, emphasised that the outreach is part of his commitment to his people

Critical health concerns identified during the outreach included peptic ulcer disease, malaria and pelvic inflammatory diseases.

The outreach demonstrated Senator Binos’ commitment and determination to addressing the health needs of vulnerable persons

Advertisement

No fewer than 10,000 patients suffering from various life threatening infections in the Southern Senatorial District of Adamawa state have been treated free of cost at a three day medical outreach in Numan General Hospital.

The medical outreach was organised by the senator representing Adamawa southern senatorial district for members of his constituency.

The vulnerable group in nine local governments areas which makes up the southern senatorial zone of Adamawa state have been treated for free, courtesy of a medical outreach.

Advertisement

The initiative is on the instance of senator Binos Yaroe who reinstated his commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare for his constituents

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion the Medical team lead by Dr. Michael Misauno Aidima, says the initial target was six thousand patients, but ended up meeting the health need of ten thousand persons.

Addressing pressmen shortly after going round the wards, Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, emphasised that the outreach is part of his commitment to his people

Critical health concerns identified during the outreach included peptic ulcer disease, malaria and pelvic inflammatory diseases.

The outreach demonstrated Senator Binos’ commitment and determination to addressing the health needs of vulnerable persons