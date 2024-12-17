Pa Dennis Okugbaye, one of the detained Okuama leaders, has been released to Senator Ede Dafinone, contrary to earlier reports that he had died in Nigerian Army detention.

Okugbaye was released on bail following Senator Dafinone’s intervention and is expected to be produced on demand.

Currently, Pa Okugbaye is receiving medical attention at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, where he is being cared for by family members.

His release comes after Senator Dafinone called for the unconditional release of Okugbaye and other detained Okuama leaders or for them to be charged to a civil court

