The Nigerian Army has neutralised 13 armed members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and arrested three suspected kidnappers during clearance operations in the South-East.

The operations, carried out by troops of Operation UDO KA, were part of efforts to ensure safety and peace during the yuletide, according to Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, the task force spokesman, in a statement released on Monday in Enugu.

Unuakhalu disclosed that on December 21, troops of Sector 1 conducted an ambush operation along the Amouka-Umouka Road in 9th Mile, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

During the operation, troops engaged kidnappers in a firefight, neutralising one while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Recovered items included an AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 17 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, two mobile phones, a power bank, three ATM cards, a wristwatch, a bunch of keys, and N8,900 in cash.

In another operation on December 16, troops of Sector 5 conducted a clearance mission within Mbosi and Isseke in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, where three IPOB members were neutralised.

Recovered items included an AK-47 rifle, two loaded AK-47 magazines, and three Dane guns. The troops also destroyed a house belonging to an IPOB commander and a shrine used for fortifications.

During routine patrols in Ihiala-Orlu and nearby areas, the troops recovered five water gel Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and two batteries used for detonation.

Unuakhalu further noted that acting on intelligence about the movement of suspected kidnappers, troops mounted a snap checkpoint, leading to the arrest of three suspects traveling in a stolen tricycle.

On sighting the troops, the suspects attempted a U-turn but were swiftly apprehended.

Recovered items included an AK-47 rifle, a G3 rifle, a locally-made single-barrel pistol, 10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 34 rounds of 5.5mm ammunition, two AK-47 magazines, two G3 rifle magazines, a live cartridge, a mobile phone, N6,600 in cash, and two knapsack bags used to conceal the weapons.

The Army spokesperson commended the troops for their vigilance and urged the public to provide timely information to support ongoing efforts to maintain peace in the region.

