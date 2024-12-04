The Nigerian Army has responded to a viral video showing soldiers allegedly involved in the unprofessional handling of two civilians in Badagry, Lagos State.

The Army says the Soldiers in the Video have been arrested and will face appropriate actions.

The Army said in a statement that “After preliminary investigation, the Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that it has identified and arrested the soldiers involved in the unprofessional handling of two civilians in an unfortunate incident that occurred in Badagry-Lagos State as viewed in a viral video.

The Statement adds that “A comprehensive military police investigation of the suspects is ongoing. Be assured that justice will be served accordingly.”

A video had gone viral on Social media where Soldiers were seen manhandling civilians leading to outcry.

The incident reportedly happened in the Badagry Local Government area of Lagos State.

