A group of 15 armed thieves has attacked a radio station in Kebbi State, looted items and injured three security personnel.

Among those assaulted were a civil defense corps officer and two private watchmen, who were overpowered by the intruders wielding guns and machetes.

The looted items comprised essential equipment such as accessories for the 33KV transformer, two generator cables, large batteries, armoured cables, plasma television sets, computers, and crucial transmission cables.

In the aftermath of the incident, Yakubu Ahmed, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, along with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, and the General Manager of Kebbi Radio, Engr. Mahe Muhammad, visited the scene to assess the damages, accompanied by representatives from Kebbi State Television and security personnel.

Reacting to the alarming attack, Yakubu Ahmed expressed deep shock and dismay noting that this incident marked the third assault on the station, emphasizing that it was the most severe yet.

He assured stakeholders that a thorough investigation would be conducted and that the security architecture of the station would be critically reviewed to prevent future incidents.

Both the Special Adviser and the General Managers voiced their profound concern over the event, particularly given that it coincides with celebrations of the station’s recent digitalization and refurbishment initiated by Governor Nasir Idris.

They pledged to implement stringent security measures moving forward and indicated that the injured security personnel are currently receiving medical care at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi.