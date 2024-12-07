Another Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has exploded with a truck carrying grains and some persons in Zamfara by a new terrorists group, Lakurawa.

The incident occurred Friday evening along Malele village to Dansadau area in Maru local government of Zamfara state which led to the death of the passengers in the vehicle

Police in the state confirmed the act was carried out by Lakurawa terrorists, though no official figure of casualties involved in the incident was given.

This is the third time terrorists are planting explosive device in one week

The TVC NEWS gathered that the explosion occurred between Dansadau to Malele road, involving a truck loaded with grains meant for delivery elsewhere.

It would be recalled that a similar explosion occurred last Sunday, Thursday morning, then the latest Friday evening which has claimed many lives and vehicles were destroyed along same Dansadau road

Dansadau has made name for the wrong reasons over the years especially on Banditry, Kidnapping and one with the highest number of Bandit hideouts.

