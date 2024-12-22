The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a report by Amnesty International regarding the #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that evidence gathered by the police indicates that certain individuals infiltrated the protests with the intent to incite violence, damage public property, and threaten public safety.

He added that the police acted with restraint, using minimal force and no firearms to disperse disruptive elements, in line with legal protocols.

ACP Adejobi further explained that detentions and prosecutions during the protests were conducted within the boundaries of the law.

Advertisement

He refuted claims of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment, or denial of access to legal representation, emphasizing that police officers demonstrated a high level of professionalism in managing public order nationwide.

On November 28, 2024, Amnesty International released a report titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests,” which alleged that at least 24 people were killed across six northern states during the protests.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a report by Amnesty International regarding the #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that evidence gathered by the police indicates that certain individuals infiltrated the protests with the intent to incite violence, damage public property, and threaten public safety.

He added that the police acted with restraint, using minimal force and no firearms to disperse disruptive elements, in line with legal protocols.

ACP Adejobi further explained that detentions and prosecutions during the protests were conducted within the boundaries of the law.

Advertisement

He refuted claims of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment, or denial of access to legal representation, emphasizing that police officers demonstrated a high level of professionalism in managing public order nationwide.

On November 28, 2024, Amnesty International released a report titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests,” which alleged that at least 24 people were killed across six northern states during the protests.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a report by Amnesty International regarding the #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that evidence gathered by the police indicates that certain individuals infiltrated the protests with the intent to incite violence, damage public property, and threaten public safety.

He added that the police acted with restraint, using minimal force and no firearms to disperse disruptive elements, in line with legal protocols.

ACP Adejobi further explained that detentions and prosecutions during the protests were conducted within the boundaries of the law.

Advertisement

He refuted claims of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment, or denial of access to legal representation, emphasizing that police officers demonstrated a high level of professionalism in managing public order nationwide.

On November 28, 2024, Amnesty International released a report titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests,” which alleged that at least 24 people were killed across six northern states during the protests.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a report by Amnesty International regarding the #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that evidence gathered by the police indicates that certain individuals infiltrated the protests with the intent to incite violence, damage public property, and threaten public safety.

He added that the police acted with restraint, using minimal force and no firearms to disperse disruptive elements, in line with legal protocols.

ACP Adejobi further explained that detentions and prosecutions during the protests were conducted within the boundaries of the law.

Advertisement

He refuted claims of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment, or denial of access to legal representation, emphasizing that police officers demonstrated a high level of professionalism in managing public order nationwide.

On November 28, 2024, Amnesty International released a report titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests,” which alleged that at least 24 people were killed across six northern states during the protests.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a report by Amnesty International regarding the #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that evidence gathered by the police indicates that certain individuals infiltrated the protests with the intent to incite violence, damage public property, and threaten public safety.

He added that the police acted with restraint, using minimal force and no firearms to disperse disruptive elements, in line with legal protocols.

ACP Adejobi further explained that detentions and prosecutions during the protests were conducted within the boundaries of the law.

Advertisement

He refuted claims of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment, or denial of access to legal representation, emphasizing that police officers demonstrated a high level of professionalism in managing public order nationwide.

On November 28, 2024, Amnesty International released a report titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests,” which alleged that at least 24 people were killed across six northern states during the protests.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a report by Amnesty International regarding the #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that evidence gathered by the police indicates that certain individuals infiltrated the protests with the intent to incite violence, damage public property, and threaten public safety.

He added that the police acted with restraint, using minimal force and no firearms to disperse disruptive elements, in line with legal protocols.

ACP Adejobi further explained that detentions and prosecutions during the protests were conducted within the boundaries of the law.

Advertisement

He refuted claims of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment, or denial of access to legal representation, emphasizing that police officers demonstrated a high level of professionalism in managing public order nationwide.

On November 28, 2024, Amnesty International released a report titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests,” which alleged that at least 24 people were killed across six northern states during the protests.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a report by Amnesty International regarding the #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that evidence gathered by the police indicates that certain individuals infiltrated the protests with the intent to incite violence, damage public property, and threaten public safety.

He added that the police acted with restraint, using minimal force and no firearms to disperse disruptive elements, in line with legal protocols.

ACP Adejobi further explained that detentions and prosecutions during the protests were conducted within the boundaries of the law.

Advertisement

He refuted claims of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment, or denial of access to legal representation, emphasizing that police officers demonstrated a high level of professionalism in managing public order nationwide.

On November 28, 2024, Amnesty International released a report titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests,” which alleged that at least 24 people were killed across six northern states during the protests.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a report by Amnesty International regarding the #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that evidence gathered by the police indicates that certain individuals infiltrated the protests with the intent to incite violence, damage public property, and threaten public safety.

He added that the police acted with restraint, using minimal force and no firearms to disperse disruptive elements, in line with legal protocols.

ACP Adejobi further explained that detentions and prosecutions during the protests were conducted within the boundaries of the law.

Advertisement

He refuted claims of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment, or denial of access to legal representation, emphasizing that police officers demonstrated a high level of professionalism in managing public order nationwide.

On November 28, 2024, Amnesty International released a report titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests,” which alleged that at least 24 people were killed across six northern states during the protests.