An FCT high court sitting in Maitama has granted bail to the former governor of Kogi Yahaya Bello in the sum of N500million and 3 sureties in like sum.

The court presided over by Justice Maryanne Anenih held that the sureties must be holders of titles to property in Maitama district or any other area within the jurisdiction of the court.

The title documents of the property should be deposited with the court.

The sureties must deposit a copy of a means of identification with the court.

Mr. Bello must deposit his travel documents with the court and must not travel outside the country without the express permission of the court

He is to be remanded in Kuje correctional centre pending the perfection of his bail conditions

The court also varied a condition in the terms of bail it had earlier granted co-defendants of Mr Bello Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu through their respective counsel prayed the court to vary to the condition of bail which said that their respective sureties must have property within the Maitama district.

In their application they had submitted that it has been difficult to get a certificate of occupancy for a property in the Maitama district, they prayed the court to expand the location were the property can be located.

Justice Anenih in varying the conditions held that title documents of property of same bond value in any area within jurisdiction of the court can be deposited with the court.

The Court has adjourned till 29th January 2025 for hearing.