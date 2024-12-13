Former Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has pleaded not guilty to a 19-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N80billion.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission earlier this morning arraigned the former governor of Kogi State for the second time.

Mr. Bello was arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court Abuja.

The former governor was brought to court by officials of the Kuje correctional centre.

Counsel to Yahaya Bello, Joseph Dauda, apologised to the court for any impression Mr. Bello may have caused that he did not wish to attend in court.

He claimed that Mr. Bello was disputing the court’s jurisdiction, and that it was not a deliberate disrespect to the court.

Mr. Bello had been arraigned before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the FCT high court sitting in Maitama on a 16 count charge of Money Laundering to the tune of N110 billion.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr. Bello was remanded in the Kuje correctional centre by order of the court.