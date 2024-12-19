Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba group, is demanding the unconditional release of human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi, who is being held for alleged defamation and cyberbullying.

The Afenifere group is dissatisfied with the proceedings that led to the arrest of human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi, who was charged with alleged criminal libellous representations of legal luminary Afe Babalola in his book, Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.

Mr. Farotimi was detained in Lagos on December 3rd and charged in Ekiti state, where he is now being incarcerated. The Federal High Court ordered him to pay 50 million naira to have his bail plea granted. However, the Ekiti State Magistrate’s Court put that aside, stating that he remains in jail for cyberstalking.

In response, Afenifere claims that while the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afe Babalola, has every right to defend his reputation in court, the case he is involved in with Dele Farotimi should not be adjourned to the point of dehumanizing the lawyer, whom they claim they have never known to be a lawbreaker but rather a law defender.

For those reasons, the group says Mr. Farotimi should be released from detention unconditionally and if that does not happen, it will ..quote…fight, for justice.

Afenifere is also asking that the police should watch the manner through which it carries out arrests, so as to avoid traumatising people and their families.

Hearing of the case is fixed for the 20th of December, less than 48 hours away.