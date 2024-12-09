The Ariaria Allottees Traders Association has refuted allegations that old shop owners in Ariaria International Market were disenfranchised in the shop allocation process.

Briefing journalists after a meeting held in Aba, the association’s chairman, Goddy Udunna, dismissed claims by a few individuals who claimed being marginalised in the allocation of shops at the remodelled A-Line section of the market.

They expressed confidence in Governor Alex Otti to complete the remodelling of the international market in record time.

Advertisement

The Ariaria Allottees Traders Association has refuted allegations that old shop owners in Ariaria International Market were disenfranchised in the shop allocation process.

Briefing journalists after a meeting held in Aba, the association’s chairman, Goddy Udunna, dismissed claims by a few individuals who claimed being marginalised in the allocation of shops at the remodelled A-Line section of the market.

They expressed confidence in Governor Alex Otti to complete the remodelling of the international market in record time.

Advertisement

The Ariaria Allottees Traders Association has refuted allegations that old shop owners in Ariaria International Market were disenfranchised in the shop allocation process.

Briefing journalists after a meeting held in Aba, the association’s chairman, Goddy Udunna, dismissed claims by a few individuals who claimed being marginalised in the allocation of shops at the remodelled A-Line section of the market.

They expressed confidence in Governor Alex Otti to complete the remodelling of the international market in record time.

Advertisement

The Ariaria Allottees Traders Association has refuted allegations that old shop owners in Ariaria International Market were disenfranchised in the shop allocation process.

Briefing journalists after a meeting held in Aba, the association’s chairman, Goddy Udunna, dismissed claims by a few individuals who claimed being marginalised in the allocation of shops at the remodelled A-Line section of the market.

They expressed confidence in Governor Alex Otti to complete the remodelling of the international market in record time.

Advertisement

The Ariaria Allottees Traders Association has refuted allegations that old shop owners in Ariaria International Market were disenfranchised in the shop allocation process.

Briefing journalists after a meeting held in Aba, the association’s chairman, Goddy Udunna, dismissed claims by a few individuals who claimed being marginalised in the allocation of shops at the remodelled A-Line section of the market.

They expressed confidence in Governor Alex Otti to complete the remodelling of the international market in record time.

Advertisement

The Ariaria Allottees Traders Association has refuted allegations that old shop owners in Ariaria International Market were disenfranchised in the shop allocation process.

Briefing journalists after a meeting held in Aba, the association’s chairman, Goddy Udunna, dismissed claims by a few individuals who claimed being marginalised in the allocation of shops at the remodelled A-Line section of the market.

They expressed confidence in Governor Alex Otti to complete the remodelling of the international market in record time.

Advertisement

The Ariaria Allottees Traders Association has refuted allegations that old shop owners in Ariaria International Market were disenfranchised in the shop allocation process.

Briefing journalists after a meeting held in Aba, the association’s chairman, Goddy Udunna, dismissed claims by a few individuals who claimed being marginalised in the allocation of shops at the remodelled A-Line section of the market.

They expressed confidence in Governor Alex Otti to complete the remodelling of the international market in record time.

Advertisement

The Ariaria Allottees Traders Association has refuted allegations that old shop owners in Ariaria International Market were disenfranchised in the shop allocation process.

Briefing journalists after a meeting held in Aba, the association’s chairman, Goddy Udunna, dismissed claims by a few individuals who claimed being marginalised in the allocation of shops at the remodelled A-Line section of the market.

They expressed confidence in Governor Alex Otti to complete the remodelling of the international market in record time.