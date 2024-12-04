The home of popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been razed by fire and burnt down to ashes.

The actress shared videos of the fire incident on her Social Media handle with a Video on Instagram.

She explained how devastated she is following the incident in her post.

She also expressed appreciation to God that no life was lost in the incident.

Advertisement

She did not however provide details of what caused the Fire incident.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDKvfJoN-Ay/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=63799fb8-692c-4213-aa72-a113d44d5aea

Advertisement

The home of popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been razed by fire and burnt down to ashes.

The actress shared videos of the fire incident on her Social Media handle with a Video on Instagram.

She explained how devastated she is following the incident in her post.

She also expressed appreciation to God that no life was lost in the incident.

Advertisement

She did not however provide details of what caused the Fire incident.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDKvfJoN-Ay/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=63799fb8-692c-4213-aa72-a113d44d5aea

Advertisement

The home of popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been razed by fire and burnt down to ashes.

The actress shared videos of the fire incident on her Social Media handle with a Video on Instagram.

She explained how devastated she is following the incident in her post.

She also expressed appreciation to God that no life was lost in the incident.

Advertisement

She did not however provide details of what caused the Fire incident.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDKvfJoN-Ay/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=63799fb8-692c-4213-aa72-a113d44d5aea

Advertisement

The home of popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been razed by fire and burnt down to ashes.

The actress shared videos of the fire incident on her Social Media handle with a Video on Instagram.

She explained how devastated she is following the incident in her post.

She also expressed appreciation to God that no life was lost in the incident.

Advertisement

She did not however provide details of what caused the Fire incident.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDKvfJoN-Ay/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=63799fb8-692c-4213-aa72-a113d44d5aea

Advertisement

The home of popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been razed by fire and burnt down to ashes.

The actress shared videos of the fire incident on her Social Media handle with a Video on Instagram.

She explained how devastated she is following the incident in her post.

She also expressed appreciation to God that no life was lost in the incident.

Advertisement

She did not however provide details of what caused the Fire incident.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDKvfJoN-Ay/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=63799fb8-692c-4213-aa72-a113d44d5aea

Advertisement

The home of popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been razed by fire and burnt down to ashes.

The actress shared videos of the fire incident on her Social Media handle with a Video on Instagram.

She explained how devastated she is following the incident in her post.

She also expressed appreciation to God that no life was lost in the incident.

Advertisement

She did not however provide details of what caused the Fire incident.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDKvfJoN-Ay/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=63799fb8-692c-4213-aa72-a113d44d5aea

Advertisement

The home of popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been razed by fire and burnt down to ashes.

The actress shared videos of the fire incident on her Social Media handle with a Video on Instagram.

She explained how devastated she is following the incident in her post.

She also expressed appreciation to God that no life was lost in the incident.

Advertisement

She did not however provide details of what caused the Fire incident.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDKvfJoN-Ay/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=63799fb8-692c-4213-aa72-a113d44d5aea

Advertisement

The home of popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been razed by fire and burnt down to ashes.

The actress shared videos of the fire incident on her Social Media handle with a Video on Instagram.

She explained how devastated she is following the incident in her post.

She also expressed appreciation to God that no life was lost in the incident.

Advertisement

She did not however provide details of what caused the Fire incident.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDKvfJoN-Ay/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=63799fb8-692c-4213-aa72-a113d44d5aea