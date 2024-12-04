Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has presented a total of N1.055 trillion to the State House of Assembly as the State’s proposed budget for 2025.

Speaking at the Assembly’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun said the budget, tagged “Budget of Hope and Prosperity,” is made up of N453.56 billion as recurrent expenditure and N600.98 billion as capital expenditures.

Giving highlights of the appropriation, the governor said N120.1 billion would go for personnel costs, N37.49 billion for consolidated revenue cost, public debt charges would take N76.07 billion, while N219.86 billion would be spent on overhead costs.

On some of the key physical capital projects that would be executed in the 2025 budget, Governor Abiodun listed the renovation of general and State hospitals and the purchase of laboratory and medical equipment across the State, revitalisation of 80 primary health centers, and procurement of laboratory and medical equipment across all primary health facilities in the State, as well as the construction of roads across the State.

Other projects include the procurement and energizing of transformers, construction of fire stations across the state, upgrading of rural roads across the state, extension of the Redline Metro Rail from Agbado to Kajola, Blueline Metro Rail from Okokomaiko-Agbara/Lusada.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide, called for autonomy, increase of the running cost, provision of official vehicles for the Clerk and other officers, as well as funds for the execution of constituency projects.

He said the Assembly in the last year considered 14 bills and nine were passed.

Ealier, the Governor commissioned the reconstructed State House of Assembly Complex at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.