Abia State Government has described as false and misleading the information by the national leadership of the Organised Labour that Abia is among the 14 States yet to commence the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage and hence should embark on an industrial action.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Caleb Ajagba disclosed this while briefing newsmen at Government House Umuahia during a meeting with the Organized Labour in the State.

He said that Abia was one of the first states to commence the implementation of the new wage for its workers and had already started the implementation since October this year.

Also, the State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Okoro Ogbonnaya and his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Comrade Ihechi Eneogwe confirmed that Abia State government has already commenced implementation of the new minimum wage from October this year.

