The highly anticipated Lagos Shopping Festival, a 72-hour non-stop shopping extravagance, will commence on Monday, December 23 at the iconic Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The three-day shopping festival scheduled for December 23 to 25, is organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, in partnership with Chain Reaction Ltd.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, in a statement said the festival will offer an unmatched shopping experience for both locals and tourists alike.

He said the three thrilling days festival would be filled with incredible deals, exclusive discounts and a world-class shopping experience.

Advertisement

Aregbe urged both local and international shoppers to indulge in an unparalleled retail experience that showcases the rich culture and diverse offerings of Nigeria.

He said: “The Lagos Shopping Festival will feature over 500 vendors, representing a vibrant mix of local artisans and internationally-renowned brands. It will offer a wide array of products, including fashion, electronics, beauty items, home decor, gourmet food, and more. Whether you are looking for the perfect holiday gifts, the latest gadgets, or unique fashion finds, you will discover something special at every turn.

“The Lagos Shopping Festival will play a pivotal role in promoting the fashion and retail sectors, showcasing not only the latest trends in apparel and accessories but also celebrating the artistry and craftsmanship of local artisans. We aim to elevate this initiative, connecting small businesses and established brands to global markets and at the same time use entertainment and music to drive trade.

“Beyond shopping, the festival will also provide a dynamic and exciting atmosphere with live performances, entertainment, food stalls, and much more. With non-stop shopping and entertainment, it is the perfect event to experience the festive spirit of Lagos in style.

Advertisement

“The Lagos Shopping Festival is more than just a shopping event; it is a celebration of Lagos’ vibrant culture, creativity, and commerce. Don’t miss the chance to experience the best of the city and kickstart your holiday shopping with fantastic discounts and exciting entertainment.”