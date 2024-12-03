Troops of 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven have made significant strides in enhancing security during the harvest season and the yuletide period within the Joint Operations Area.

Acting under the directives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the troops conducted a successful raid on December 10, 2024, targeting criminal hideouts in the Rafiki General Area of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The operation led to the arrest of notorious kidnap kingpins and the recovery of 439 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition concealed in a 4-liter engine oil container.

The suspects, identified as couriers for supplying ammunition to bandits across Plateau, Kaduna, and Zamfara States, were apprehended during the raid.

Advertisement

Initial investigations reveal that the suspects disguised themselves as transporters to smuggle weapons.

The detained suspects are cooperating with authorities, providing valuable intelligence for follow-up operations aimed at dismantling the criminal syndicate and recovering additional weaponry.

The operation is part of Operation Golden Peace, a renewed effort to stabilize Plateau State, supported by recent deployments of advanced combat enablers by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and COAS.

Advertisement

The 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the region.

Residents are encouraged to collaborate with security agencies by providing timely and actionable intelligence to help eliminate criminal activities in the area.