Organisers of the 16th Global ELOY Conference and Awards with an international trade and empowerment mission, held from 25th to 29th November have described the event as huge success.

According to a post event statement, the week-long event brought together international thought leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and change-makers for high-level discussions on global trade, women in policy governance, sustainability, entrepreneurship, investment, and access to finance.

The conference, which was attended by delegates from around the world, focused on the theme of “Leadership and Multiple Streams of Income for Sustainable Empowerment.” The event aimed to arm attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to take control of their lives and businesses in 2025.

The conference featured a series of keynote addresses by Moji Wusu, Founder Woodhall Capital Limited, Dr. Tewa Onasanya, Founder and Convener ELOY Awards Foundation, Maureen Ogbonna, CEO Vallore, Dr Abiola Salami World Class Performance Strategist, Dr Ayodeji Ebo, MD Optimus by Afrinvest, Ochanya Dan Ugo, Group Chief Risk Officer at Unified Payments, panel discussions with Tayo Afolabi, World PR Limited, Efe Usin, Women in Export, Trade and Investment, Tale Alimi, CEO Rouzo, Isimeme Whyte of Genius HUB, Caroline Moore of Ideas Lab, Hajiya Ijioma Business Strategist and Grace Ofure of Lifecard Limited.

The networking sessions provided attendees with a unique opportunity to learn from and connect with like-minded individuals. There was a business pitch session in partnership with Rainoil, where one of the business in the sustainability and renewable waste sector won a N1,000,000 grant for her business.

The 16th Global ELOY Conference ended with the graduation ceremony of the women on the ELOY Foundation Sustainable Empowerment program in partnership with FirstBank.

The week-long event culminated in the ELOY Awards, which recognised the achievements of twenty outstanding individuals, including two global recognition for women in the UK and Senegal and the HE4SHE Recognition Award was awarded to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The awards ceremony was a celebration of excellence and a testament to the power of women’s empowerment.

This year’s ELOY Awards theme, “The Year of the Unstoppable Woman,” resonated deeply with the entire crowd. These women were celebrated for their resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to succeed and thrive in the face of adversity. Their stories inspired and motivated the audience, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s conference and awards,” said Dr Tewa Onasanya, Founder of the Global ELOYs. “Our goal is to empower women and girls around the world, and we believe that this event has made a significant contribution to achieving that goal.”

Winners List

ELOY Award for Creative Arts and Entertainment – Acting / Film BIMBO ADEMOYE

ELOY Award for Creative Arts and Entertainment – Fashion / Arts or Music. ADEBIMPE ADEBAMBE

On Air Personality: Cheche Smith (Chechesmithnation)

ELOY Award for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Ada Nduka Oyom. She Code Africa.

ELOY Award for Health and Wellness in association with Mamador: Chiamaka Elujoba, Green Essence Healthy lifestyle

ELOY Award for Education and Mentorship: Tolulope Tunde – Ajiboye – The Blooming Amazons

ELOY Award for Sustainability and Environment: Sidikat Folami – Mateen Lander Limited

ELOY Award for Advocacy and Human Rights: Roseline Adewuyi

TV Personality Ayo Mairo – Ese and Uvbi Balogun

ELOY Award for Content Creator Happiness Shelton of Shelton Family

ELOY Award for Beauty Influencer Anita Adetoye

ELOY Award for Fashion Influencer. Priscila Ojo

ELOY Award for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. NELLY AGBOGU

ELOY Award for Media and Communication in association with GAC Motors – DR MORAYO AFOLABI BROWN

ELOY Rising Star Award CHINNY OKOYE

ELOY HE4SHE Recognition Award. Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu

ELOY Award for Woman Who Inspire– Madame Ngone Diop (Senegal)

ELOY Foundation Award for Business Woman on the ELOY Sustainable Empowerment Program in association FirstBank – Karimot OLAJUMOKE

ELOY Iconic Recognition Award Mo Abudu

ELOY Recognition Award INTERNATIONAL Dr Yvonne Thompson (UK)

For more information about the Global ELOY Conference and Awards, please visit www.eloyawards.com . Follow us on social media @ELOYAwards.

