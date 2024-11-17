The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, has launched a summit in Maiduguri, aimed at reforming the Almajiri education system.

The summit seeks to eradicate misinterpretation of the Islamic knowledge which contributed to the emergence of Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

This summit brought together education stakeholders, religious leaders, and community advocates to discuss how best to integrate Almajiri with basic formal education.

Additionally, it would give participants a forum to talk about problems, exchange ideas, and provide workable answers to the difficulties the Almajiri educational system faces.

Governor Babagana Zulum declares open the summit.

The Borno State Arabic and Tsangaya Education Board wants comprehensive overhaul of the Almajiri system.

Part of recommendations at the summit is for government to put measures in place to curb the influx of Almajiris from neighboring states and countries and to support Tsangaya schools and teachers.

It further suggests that the Tsangaya reform board should be empowered to immediately embark on continuous registration of non-registered Tsangaya and Islamiyya schools.

