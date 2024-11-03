The Abia State Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) has presented Certificates of Return to the newly elected Chairmen of the 17 LGAs in the State.

Presenting the Certificates of Return at the ABSIEC headquarters Umuahia, the Chairman of ABSIEC, Professor George Chima, charged the Chairmen to align themselves with the good job Governor Alex Otti is doing in the State.

He said that Abia needs a holistic representation and good governance.

Prof. Chima wants them to work closely with their Deputies for efficient service delivery.

The Zenith Labour Party, ZLP won 15 out of the 17 Local Government Areas in the November 2nd, 2024 local government election held in Abia state.

The Young Progressives Party, YPP won two LGAs; Ugwunagbo and Osisioma Ngwa.

