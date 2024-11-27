Zamfara state government will translate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law into Hausa Language for the benefit of its populace especially at the grassroot and rural communities.

The Government also intends to protect women especially those displaced by banditry

Zamfara state has recorded increase in gender based violence and related issues in the last one year.

This has been attributed to the increasing number of displaced persons especially women and girls as a result of activities of armed bandit across the state

The National Human Right Commission and other partners also confirmed this submission here.

Though the current administration in the state says it is doing its best to eliminate gender based violence

On her part, wife of the Zamfara state Governor, Hurriya Dauda Lawal says she will facilitate the understanding of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law in the state.

The theme for this year’s 16 Days of activism on Gender based violence is “Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls” where emphasise where made on unity and collective action in preventing and responding to violence against women and girls

Participants are hopeful that at the end of this year’s 16days of activism on gender based violence, Zamfara state will experience massive reduction in Gender based violence and related issues.

