Civil servants in Zamfara will begin to enjoy the new National Minimum Wage of seventy thousand naira Immediately after the ongoing workers verification exercise is completed

That’s according to the state government who has also uncovered twenty ghost medical Doctors in one Hospital

It was in May this year that the current administration in Zamfara state implemented the thirty thousand naira minimum wage approved by the

federal government since the year 2019

Six months later, the government says plans have been concluded to commence payment of the seventy thousand naira minimum wage approved by the federal government Immediately after the ongoing workers verification exercise is over

This was announced by the Zamfara state head of service, Ahmad Liman The government also says twenty ghost medical Doctors have been

discovered during the ongoing verification exercise in a Hospital

The Head of service appeals to the civil servants to redouble their efforts as the government under Governor Dauda Lawal is committed to the

welfare of workers and it’s citizens