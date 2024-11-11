A group of youth on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo statehas called on the people of the state to join hands together in ensuring that Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the state governor, wins the forthcoming governorship election.

The group led by Oluwatobi Ajewole made the call when they visited the APC secretariat to declare their unflinching support for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Ajewole said the state has experienced transformational leadership under the governor and deserves to be reelected.

According to him, Aiyedatiwa has been able to improved infrastructural development in the state within the last 10 months, saying the governor has brought renewed vigour into governance.

While appreciating him, for mobilising support for Aiyedatiwa, the State Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin expressed optimism that APC will win the next Saturday governorship election.