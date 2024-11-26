Contrary to the claim of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello was arrested, he was said to have driven himself to the headquarters of the commission accompanied by three of his lawyers.

In a statement made available to TVC News, the media office denied the claim that he was arrested.

The team said the former governor only honoured invitation and was never arrested as being claimed by the anti-graft agency.

Read full statement below

Press Statement

Yahaya Bello not Arrested, Voluntarily Honours EFCC Invitation

Our attention has been drawn to various reports regarding the appearance of former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office earlier today, November 26, 2024.

We wish to clarify that Alhaji Yahaya Bello voluntarily honored the invitation of the EFCC as a law-abiding citizen and did so in the company of his legal team. Contrary to false narratives suggesting otherwise, he was neither arrested nor coerced into attending.

It is important to reiterate that Alhaji Yahaya Bello drove himself to the EFCC office in Abuja and remains committed to cooperating fully with the agency in the ongoing matter. This gesture underscores his respect for the rule of law and the judiciary.

The recent Supreme Court judgment affirming the constitutional authority of the EFCC further emphasizes the need for due process and lawful engagement. We are confident that the ongoing legal processes will ultimately vindicate the former governor, as his commitment to transparency and accountability in public service has never wavered.

We urge members of the public to disregard any unfounded insinuations and baseless rumors aimed at tarnishing Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s reputation. His unwavering dedication to the progress of Kogi State and Nigeria at large remains his priority.

Thank you.

Signed:

Media Office of Alhaji Yahaya Bello

26th November 2024