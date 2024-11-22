The Imo State government says the world bank has rewarded the State with four million US Dollars for good governance and accountability in the ease of doing business.

Disclosing this at a press conference in Owerri the Imo State capital, State commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba said the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma over the years has been focused on good governance.

According to him, this is a clear testament of the State government’s commitment to transparent and progressive governance