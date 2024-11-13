Wife of the Zamfara state Governor, Hurriya Dauda Lawal has launched debt settlement program for one thousand Individuals in the State.

Huriyya Dauda Lawal in collaboration with Zakkat and Endowment Board also distributed rice and cash to the less privileged across nineteen emirate councils in the state

A press statement signed by Zara’u Musa, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, office of the first Lady, Zamfara state says the move is to help reduce poverty and hunger among Zamfara residents.

The statement adds that it is also to reunite families, restore dignity, and empower individuals to become self-reliant.

“It is out of Love, compassion and kindness that I Inaugurated debt settlement initiative for one thousand individuals across the nineteen emirate councils of our state” The statement reads.

“The Initiative is focused on reuniting families, restore dignity, and empower one thousand individuals to become self-reliant” She added.

“The Executive Governor of Zamfara State, directed the Zakkat and Endowment Board to intervene in settling debts, particularly for those prison custody due to their inability to settle the debt” She added.

” A Committee has been formed under the Grand Khadi, alongside the Comptroller of Prisons and Ulamas are to ensure the judicious settlement of debts and mend broken marriages”

Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal according to the First Lady is working round the clock to alleviate the suffering of the Masses

“I would like to inform citizens of Governor Dauda Lawal’s relentless efforts to ease the suffering of the less privileged and vulnerable across the state, Huriyya Lawal said.

Hurriya Dauda Lawal further assures that the initiative is an ongoing project and will continue to improve the living standard of Zamfara citizens.