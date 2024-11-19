The Commissioner of Police CP Nnaghe Obono Itam states that the Anambra State Police Command shall fish out the criminals that murdered four vigilante operatives and left two others seriously injured in the State.

The Armed men who attacked unprovoked by 8:45 am operating in unregistered Lexus 330 SUV and Honda FJ Cruiser SUV at Ekeagu Abatete, murdered three members of the Vigilantes and injured another unsuspecting member of the public.

Also at Ukpo junction, Dunkunofia LGA while escaping a hot chase by the Police Responding Team, the hoodlums shot and killed another member of the vigilante, injured another and set two vehicles ablaze.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased has been recovered and the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Advertisement

The CP condoles with the family, friends and Community of the deceased and states that the Police shall leave no stone unturned until those behind the barbaric act are arrested and justice served.