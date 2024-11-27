Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire to attend the opening ceremony of the International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE) 2024 opening ceremony.

VP Shettima departed on Wednesday, according to a statement shared by State House Digital on X.

Advertisement

The SIREXE Conference is an International event organised by the Government of Cote d’Ivoire that focuses on ‘Polices and Strategy for the Sustainable Development of the Extractive and Energy Industry’.

Advertisement

The conference will be held from November 27 to December 2, at the Abidjan exhibition centre.

The Vice President will utilise the event to share Nigeria’s experience in the hydrocarbon exploration and production sectors.

VP Shettima is expected to return to Abuja later today.