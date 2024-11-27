Vice President Kashim Shettima has directed the adoption of technology-driven strategies to combat terrorism, cybercrime, and border security challenges facing Nigeria and the entire African continent.

According to him, while Africa and Nigeria are currently navigating some of the most troubling times in areas such as security and economy, the challenges require innovative solutions.

He said this during a courtesy visit by members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 17 from the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), VP Shettima acknowledged the current security and economic challenges in Nigeria.

He said, “Africa and Nigeria are currently navigating some of the most troubling times, especially in the security and economic arenas.

He added that the challenges require innovative solutions, and AI presents a vista of opportunities to address issues in agriculture, healthcare, financial inclusion, and security.”

He highlighted the successful implementation of security measures by the Governor of Enugu State, stating: “He has effectively curbed the excesses of those exploiting our security vacuum to cause havoc. This is a testament to what can be achieved with the right strategies.”

The VP also spotlighted Nigeria’s youthful population, with an average age of 16.9 years, as a significant asset.

The Vice President also pointed to successful Nigerian unicorns such as Moniepoint, Interswitch, Flutterwave, and OPay, saying, “Despite our infrastructural deficits, these companies demonstrate that with innovation and determination, we can achieve remarkable success.”

Earlier, NISS Commandant Joseph Obule Odama commended the success of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 17, which commenced in February 2024 with 91 participants from Nigeria’s military, paramilitary, federal and state ministries, and five African countries, including Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Rwanda, and The Gambia.

He said The theme of this year’s course, “Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Economies in Africa: Challenges and Prospects”, has fostered rigorous academic discussion, strategic thinking, and innovative problem-solving.

