Residents of Ondo State are gearing up to elect a new governor following the Akeredolu/ Aiyedatiwa Era.

The new governor will emerge from a pool including the incumbent, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress, Agboola Ajayi a former deputy governor under late Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ebiseni Ajayi of the Labour Party and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party.

The duo of Aiyedatiwa and Ajayi of the APC and PDP are however seen by observers as the front runners with many expecting the new governor to be one of them.

The next 24 hours will be tension soaked as voters from the 18 Local government areas go to the polls.