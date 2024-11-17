Victoria Garden City VGC, a residential Estate in Lagos has organised a charity walk to give back to vulnerable people in Lagos.

The organisers say the event is one of the activities lined up to celebrate 30 years of its establishment.

This is a 5.5-kilometer Charity walk organized by Victoria Garden City residents in Lagos.

One of Nigeria’s pioneering planned residential estates has embarked on this to kick-start its 30th anniversary celebrations with the theme, “Celebrating Diversity and Unity.”

Residents came out in large numbers to sweat it out.

They say the Charity walk is to give back to vulnerable people in the State.

Built in 1994, residents admit that they have been enjoying inclusiveness in the community through the peaceful convergence of diverse people, cultures, and traditions.

The Managing Director of TVC Entertainment and a celebrated TV Show Host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown also joined to celebrate with the residents of VGC.

It was also an avenue to encourage Nigerians to do exercises that will make them keep fit.

The celebration allows residents of VGC to reflect on the past while looking forward to a future of continued unity and growth.