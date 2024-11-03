Lawmaker representing Obokun in the Osun State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Adewumi says A nation can only achieve meaningful development when its individuals actively pursue positive change and transformational goals.

He was speaking at a Summit for Young Nigerian on Leadership and the future of the country held in Osogbo, the state capital.

The summit, themed “A Time for Choosing: An Individual and Nation’s Pathway to Prosperity,” aims to motivate and reorient young Nigerians while providing essential tools and forums for promoting constructive social change.

Speaking at the event, Adeyemi Adewumi urged participants to align their priorities with their goals and develop mindsets capable of addressing societal issues in politics, education, health, and agriculture.

Advertisement

Convener Adebayo Falade emphasized the importance of investing in youth for national progress and called on the government to reconsider policies to create a conducive environment for learning and development across sectors.

The programme which features insights from professionals across various sectors, focuses on building leadership abilities and establishing opportunities for networking and mentorship.