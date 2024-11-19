Following the devastation caused by the Maiduguri floods that affected over a million people, the United Nations Children’s Fund has expressed concern at the massive destruction of toilets and wash facilities.

This came to the fore during the commemoration of World Toilet Day in Maiduguri the Borno state capital.

UNICEF’s WASH Manager Mamita Thakkar disclosed that only 53% of affected populations have access to basic toilet leaving the rest exposed to unsafely disposed Faeces, cholera and other water-borne diseases.