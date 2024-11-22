UN humanitarians reported on Thursday that evacuation orders and air strikes have forced more than 880,000 people from their homes in Lebanon, with more than 500,000 of them fleeing into Syria.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that those who remain in Lebanon suffer decreasing food security.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 880,000 individuals have been displaced within the country, including over 20,000 migrants forced to quit both their homes and workplaces.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), over 500,000 individuals fled Lebanon for Syria, with children accounting for more than half of them. UNHCR assists people, among other things, by providing psychosocial support to help them cope with the trauma and emotional effect of displacement.

OCHA reminded that civilians must be protected regardless of their choice to stay in their homes or to flee.

The office also said the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warn that food security in Lebanon is expected to worsen.