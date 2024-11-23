Storm Bert, which will bring 70mph gusts, torrential rain, and snow, is expected to cause more weather chaos in the UK this weekend.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning and a succession of yellow alerts for most of the country, with Bert expected to sweep across the UK on Saturday and Sunday.

The second named storm of the season will bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph and heavy rain, perhaps causing floods and travel disruptions.

Advertisement

Many Britons experienced frigid temperatures on Thursday and overnight into Friday, forcing around 200 schools and nurseries in Scotland, England, and Wales to close.

Advertisement

The lowest temperature was reported on Thursday at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland, where it dropped to -6 °C.

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Holley, said: “Storm Bert marks a shift to much milder air and wintry hazards will gradually diminish through the weekend, but heavy snowfall is expected across parts of northern England and Scotland for a time on Saturday, especially over higher ground, and warnings are in place.”

“Heavy rain through Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern and western parts of the UK, will also bring impacts for some with a number of warnings in place.”

Advertisement

He also warned of “rapid melting of lying snow” over the weekend, coupled with “periods of strong winds” which are likely cause additional travel disruption and flooding.

One flood warning and four flooding alerts are currently in place across southern England, but these are likely to increase significantly over the weekend.

The amber alert for heavy snow and ice will be in force between 7am and 5pm on Saturday in an area north of Scotland’s central belt. Around 10-20cm of snowfall is likely on ground above 200 metres and potentially as much as 20-40cm on hills above 400 metres.

Advertisement

The warning covers parts of Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Aberdeenshire and some of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

Four yellow warnings covering much of the country, but excluding London and central southern England, come into effect on Friday afternoon before a slew of further yellow alerts for wind, rain and snow go live on Saturday.

The wintry weather has hampered education, with more than 114 schools shut in Scotland’s Highland region area because of snow.

Almost 40 schools in Aberdeenshire were also shut while many others had delayed openings and in Moray around 12 were closed and others opened late.

Advertisement

More than 100 schools or nurseries were also closed in Scotland on Wednesday because of the weather.

South of the border, 89 schools were shut in Devon on Thursday, 18 in Dorset and 60 in Cornwall, while in Wales around 10 were closed in Conwy, 18 in Denbighshire and two in Wrexham.