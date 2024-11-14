The General Women’s Union (GWU), in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union and the UAE Cybersecurity Council, completed a two-day international training course on Wednesday targeted at empowering women in cybersecurity governance and diplomacy.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), presided over the event, which took place at the GWU’s headquarters.

The “International Programme for Training Women Trainers in the Arab Region and the World” brought together female participants from 22 Arab nations and beyond.

Advertisement

The project aimed at female cybersecurity policymakers, professionals active in peace and security initiatives, and women in technical sectors who wanted to improve their abilities in order to advance to strategic roles in cybersecurity policy and cyber diplomacy.

The program gave important skills and facilitation techniques to women in order for them to become trainers and leaders in national cybersecurity governance, both theoretically and practically.

Advertisement

Topics covered included an overview of current cybersecurity threats, the implications of AI risks, and guidelines on national resilience strategies addressing legal, regulatory, and technical dimensions.

Participants also gained insights into developing national cybersecurity strategies, engaging key stakeholders, and understanding the international landscape of cyber diplomacy. The programme reviewed ongoing UN discussions on cybersecurity and explored global standards for state conduct in cyberspace.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, emphasized the UAE’s leadership role in cybersecurity at the regional and global levels, as well as the necessity of empowering women in technology and policy to create a secure digital environment that protects national achievements. She credited this success to the UAE’s visionary leadership and the assistance of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, praised the program’s success, calling it a watershed moment in the shared objective to empower women in cybersecurity. He commended H.H. Sheikha Fatima for her persistent support, emphasizing that her direction continues to drive progress in the profession.