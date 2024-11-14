Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder announced that US forces conducted airstrikes targeting multiple ‘Houthi’ weapons depots in Yemen’s ‘Houthi-controlled territories’, during a press briefing in Arlington.

General Ryder said US Central Command forces executed a series of precise airstrikes November 9 through 10 on multiple Houthi weapons storage facilities situated within Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen.

He also stated that these sites housed a variety of modern conventional weapons used by Iran-backed Houthis to attack US and international military and civilian vessels transiting international seas in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

This follows the Houthis’ announcement on Tuesday that they had assaulted two American destroyers in the Red Sea.

On May 3, 2024, the Houthis imposed a prohibition on vessels heading to Israeli ports via the Red Sea or the Mediterranean.

The US and UK have already carried out combined strikes on Houthi locations throughout Yemen.

The Pentagon’s press secretary also stated that CENTCOM forces targeted nine targets in two Iran-linked locations in Syria in response to “several attacks on US personnel in Syria over a 24-hour period.”

“These strikes will degrade the Iranian-backed group’s ability to plan and launch future attacks on US and coalition forces who are in the region to defeat ISIS operations,” Mr. Ryder said.