U.S President Joe Biden is expected to give his first address Thursday following Donald Trump’s historic re-election.

This comes after Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris conceded the election result.

Biden, who was replaced in July as the Democrats’ candidate in the race by Vice President Kamala Harris because of concerns about his mental acuity after a stumbling debate with Trump, will speak at 11:00 a.m. (1600 GMT), the White House said.

Harris sought on Wednesday to console the voters who had hoped she would become the first woman to win the White House.

She also promised to aid Trump’s transition between now and his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump prevailed in five of the seven battleground states to push him past the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.

He was also on track to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote since George W. Bush two decades ago.

Republicans wrested control of the U.S. Senate from Democrats, ensuring Trump will control at least one chamber of Congress next year.

It is not clear if they will retain their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, with dozens of races not yet called.

U.S. stocks rallied to close at record highs on Wednesday after Trump’s victory, with investors expecting lower taxes, deregulation and a U.S. president who is not shy to weigh in on everything from the stock market to the dollar, although fresh tariffs could bring challenges in the form of a higher deficit and inflation.

Trump has vowed to radically reshape the federal government and roll back many of Biden’s priorities, including on climate change.

A Republican-controlled Senate will help in that regard, and the House of Representatives could remain under the party’s control as well, with over 30 races still yet to be called.

