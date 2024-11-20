Turkey plans to deploy its first quantum computer on Thursday, marking a significant step forward in efforts to improve the country’s capabilities in data security, artificial intelligence (AI), defense, and other areas.

The quantum computer, built by the TOBB University of Economics and Technology (ETU) in Ankara, has been designed with infrastructure that allows for continual expansion, indicating a significant step toward the country’s technical independence. It also aligns with Türkiye’s aim for leadership in the quantum technology ecosystem.

The launch event will be held in the TOBB ETU Technology Center, where the quantum computer will be demonstrated.

This initiative is expected to generate new employment opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures.

TOBB ETU aims to build a quantum ecosystem for a global competitive edge, helping startups develop domestic quantum hardware and components.

Unlike regular computers, which utilize classical bits to store and process information, quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits, which allow them to execute significantly more complicated functions. Turkey’s first quantum computer is intended to boost the country’s standing in this developing industry.

Quantum computing has numerous applications, including cryptography for secure data encryption, artificial intelligence for advanced algorithmic processing, defense for developing strategic technologies, climate research for analyzing global warming and natural disasters, and the discovery of next-generation materials.