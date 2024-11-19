President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to declare a national emergency on border security and utilize the U.S. military to facilitate the mass deportation of undocumented migrants.

Immigration was a cornerstone of Trump’s campaign, during which he pledged to deport millions and address border security concerns following a surge in illegal crossings under President Joe Biden’s administration.

On Truth Social, Trump amplified a post by a conservative activist claiming the president-elect is “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.” Trump affirmed the claim with a one-word comment: “True!”

Trump’s return to the presidency was marked by his November 5 victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Since then, he has begun assembling a cabinet with hardline immigration advocates, including naming former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Chief Tom Homan as his “border czar.”

At the Republican National Convention in July, Homan warned: “I’ve got a message for the millions of illegal immigrants Joe Biden has released into our country: You better start packing now.”

Authorities estimate that approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants reside in the United States.

Trump’s proposed deportation measures could affect an estimated 20 million families, stirring significant concern among immigrant communities and human rights advocates.

While the U.S. government has long struggled to manage the southern border with Mexico, Trump’s rhetoric has heightened tensions.

He has characterized the situation as an “invasion,” claiming that migrants entering the country pose threats to public safety.

Critics have condemned his inflammatory language, including references to immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the nation, and accused him of misrepresenting immigration statistics.

Trump has indicated plans to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to expedite deportations.

The law, last used during World War II to intern Japanese-Americans without due process, has been criticized as outdated and controversial.

U.S. Border Patrol encounters with migrants crossing illegally from Mexico have stabilized at levels comparable to those in 2020, Trump’s final year in office, after hitting a record high of 250,000 in December 2023.

Despite these figures, Trump’s campaign has reinvigorated immigration debates, and his forthcoming policies are expected to draw significant legal challenges and widespread protests.

His proposed measures could redefine the national immigration landscape and set a contentious tone for his return to the White House.

