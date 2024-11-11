US President-elect Donald Trump has made two more key appointments ahead of his return to the White House in January.

Tom Homan, 62, will serve as Trump’s “border tsar”, having previously served as the returning president’s acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice).

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, 40, has also been made ambassador to the United Nations, the BBC’s US partner CBS News has confirmed.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Republican Party are edging closer to full control of the US Congress. They already have a majority in the Senate and need to win just a handful of seats to take the House of Representatives.

A party needs 218 seats to win a House majority. The Republicans have 215 compared to the rival Democrats’ 210, according to CBS.

Control of the House gives a party the power to initiate spending legislation and launch impeachment proceedings against officials.

A majority in the House, the lower chamber of Congress, alongside the Senate, the upper chamber, would give Trump a greater chance of getting his plans approved than if Democrats controlled one or both.

In the meantime, attention has switched to who he appoints to serve in his administration.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Homan would be “in charge of our Nation’s Borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security”.

He continued: “Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

One of Trump’s major campaign pledges was to deport immigrants who are in the US illegally.

A senior source close to Trump’s transition told CBS News that Trump had picked Stefanik for ambassador to the UN, and Stefanik accepted the role. She confirmed her acceptance of the role to the New York Post, saying she was “truly honoured”.

An official announcement has not yet been made but is expected soon.

Trump earlier appointed Susie Wiles as his chief of staff. In his election victory speech, Trump called her “the ice maiden” – a reference to her composure.

Other names in the running to join the administration are billionaire X owner Elon Musk, who played a key role in Trump’s campaign, and Robert F Kennedy Jr – who ran his own presidential campaign before endorsing Trump.

There is speculation that Florida Senator Rick Scott could be in line to become Senate majority leader, having received the backing of Musk and others.

Trump has said Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo – who both served in his first administration – will not be offered new positions.