The ancient town of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, came alive as Madam Alice Moradeyo, mother of the Ondo State Correspondent of TVC News, Ayodeji Moradeyo was buried amid glowing tributes and accolades.

The event celebrated her remarkable life of faith, dedication, and love.

The Christ Life Church, Adekile, Ibadan, which served as venue for the church programme, was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life and eminent personalities, underscoring the widespread respect she commanded.

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, reflecting the high regard in which the family is held and the impact of the deceased’s legacy.

The burial service, organised by the Christ Life Church in conjunction with pastors from the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, was a spiritually uplifting event, befitting the life of a devout Christian and community pillar.

In his homily during the well-attended church service, Senior Pastor Lawrence Adebayo described the deceased as a virtuous woman who served God with unwavering commitment and lived an exemplary life marked by kindness and selflessness.

Pastor Adebayo remarked, “Mama Moradeyo was not only a good woman but also a shining example of Godliness.

“She served God with all her heart and gave her husband the support that enabled him to achieve greatness.

“Her life was truly one of virtue, faith, and inspiration”, he stated.

Other officiating ministers at the event included; Senior Pastors Bimbo Ajayi, Olasunkanmi Olayiwola, Olumide Laniyan, Sola Kayode, and Laide Ogungbade.

Each pastor lauded the deceased for her steadfast faith, nurturing spirit, and the positive impact she had on everyone who crossed her path.

Speaking on behalf of the family, head of the Moradeyo’s family, Ayodele Moradeyo, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the attendees for their presence and support during the difficult period.

He described his late mother as a caring, loving, gentle, and special woman who was the cornerstone of their family, instilling values of love, faith, and resilience in her children.

“We will continue to remember our mother for the numerous roles she played in our lives.

“She gave us the best and taught us to pursue excellence while remaining steadfast in our faith,” he said with emotion.

Her body was later laid to rest at her husband’s house in the Omowumi area of Ibadan.

The solemn ceremony was a moment of reflection on a life well-lived and deeply cherished.

Guests were treated to sumptuous dishes at the reception, where an array of local and continental delicacies was served, symbolising the family’s gratitude and the spirit of celebration for the life of the deceased.

Other children of the late Madam Alice Moradeyo, including Kunle Moradeyo, Jumoke Ojo, and Temitope Adebayo, joined family and friends in paying glowing tributes to their beloved mother, describing her as a beacon of love and wisdom.

Also present were members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, led by the Chairman, Hakeem Gbadamosi, alongside the publisher of Triangle Magazine, Otunba Femi Salako, and Chief Aderinto, who led a delegation of friends to honour the TVC News correspondent.

Popular singer, Ayo Rawlings was on the bandstand, providing musical entertainment that captivated the guests and added a celebratory note to the solemn occasion.

The event was indeed, a testament to the life and legacy of Madam Alice Moradeyo, a woman remembered for her unwavering devotion to God, her family, and her community.

She was a source of strength and encouragement to all who knew her.

Her life, filled with acts of love, faith, and service, remains an inspiration to many.

She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, devotion, and excellence that will be cherished for generations.

