The first set of trained Community Pharmacists in the world to be inducted as GraphoPharmacists are Nigerians.

These professionals can now detect imminent health challenges in patients by merely analyzing their handwriting.

It is commonly cited that patients visit a community pharmacist more than their primary care physicians, which is an indication that they are closer to the people.

This is because of their responsibility to provide appropriate information on the use of medications to patients.

But before prescriptions, medical tests are often carried out to understand the health challenge. GraphoPharmacy, an alternative proactive measure that deploys handwriting analysis has been curated, first in Nigeria.

These are the first set of Graphopharmacists who have undergone rigorous training for months to become skilled in analyzing energy patterns of individuals crystallized on the pages of a paper.

Nigeria’s first certified Graphologist, Dipo MacJob is the Curator of the initiative.

He explains the significance of the body of knowledge.

The freshly inducted GraphoPharmacists pledged to uphold the standard of the profession.

They believe the skill has made them a step ahead of their colleagues in the discharge of their duties as Community Pharmacists.

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria says it will boost efficiency in caring for patients.

These GraphoPharmacists are now equipped with the tools that can help to pick up red flags indicative of suicidal tendencies in people as well as learn how to interpret personality traits of individuals through the handwriting.

Nigerians on the streets react to the new development in the practice of Community Pharmacy in the country.

