A call has been made to the government at all levels to provide adequate support to traditional institutions to promote cultural values, unity, and tourism in Nigeria.

The Owa-Ale, Oba Adeleye Adegbite-Adedoyin made this call at the 2024 Olokemeji Festival in Ikare-Akoko.

The Owa-Ale, Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin, led the festival, which was attended by tourists from near and far as the people ascended the hills.

Oba Adegbite-Adedoyin, who described the Olokemeji Festival as a source of pride and identity for his people, highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous culture and heritage for economic gains and prosperity.

Advertisement

Some of the indigenes, who expressed excitement at the bond of brotherhood fostered during the festival, shared optimism that their prayers would be answered.

After hours of prayers and fellowship, the people, including the monarch, descended from the hilltop, expressing their commitment to fostering stronger bonds and aspirations for the town’s development.