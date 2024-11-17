President Bola Tinubu has conferred visiting Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, with the nations’ second highest honour of the Grand Commander of the Order Of the Niger, GCON.

The award was bestowed on the Indian PM at the start of his official visit and bilateral talks to enhance the partnership between Nigeria and India.

Responding to the honour, Mr Modi, thanked President Tinubu for the honour.

He promised that the People and government of India will continue to work towards a more sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship between both countries.

He also promised 20 Tonnes of relief materials from the Government and people of India to support efforts by the government to address the plight of IDP’s and Other vulnerable groups.

Nigeria and India are expected to sign a Strategic Partnership agreement at the end of the bilateral talks between both countries in Abuja.