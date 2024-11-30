President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt congratulations to Alhassan Yahaya on his election as the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the 8th Triennial National Delegates Conference in Owerri, on November 27, 2024.

The President also congratulates other newly elected members of the NUJ executive. He praises the Union for organising a rancour-free election at the conference.

President Tinubu says Yahaya’s overwhelming victory was a testament to the NUJ members’ confidence in his leadership qualities.

He expresses optimism that Yahaya’s experience, particularly as the former deputy president of the Union, will be instrumental as he leads the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

The President emphasised the importance of the press taking on its constitutional roles with a renewed patriotic passion, aligned with the vision and efforts of the founding fathers of journalism in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the President encourages Yahaya and the new leadership to address malpractices within the industry.

He reiterates the administration’s commitment to ensuring a free and independent media integral to deepening democracy and promoting national development.

President Tinubu expects Yahaya’s tenure to reflect a strengthened commitment towards upholding journalism ethics while fostering a collaborative relationship with the government to build a just and equitable society.

He wishes Yahaya and his team a successful and impactful term in office.