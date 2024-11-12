At the 2024 All Nigeria Editors Conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, President Bola Tinubu urged media practitioners to be professional in their reporting as he outlined policies to support the media industry’s role as a watchdog for society.

The prevailing economic conditions have led to a notable increase in the prices of goods and services, impacting every aspect of Nigeria’s business sector.

The media sector, often referred to as the third estate of the realm, is not exempt from these challenges as Leading media organizations are grappling with the task of sustaining their current publications and broadcasts, despite the scarcity of resources.

Advertisement

This formed the talking point at the 2024 All Nigeria Editors Conference, which took place at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, with the theme of ‘Economic and Development Strategies in Resource-Rich Country.’

Attended by prominent media moguls, the conference emphasizes the need for greater efforts from the federal government to alleviate the current economic difficulties facing Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Information, highlights several incentives for media practitioners during his speech, advocating for collaboration and constructive reporting.

For the Nigerian Guild of Editors, securing sustainable funding for media is crucial for the maintenance of professional journalism that is both current and authentic.

